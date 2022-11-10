Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:32 IST
Sanjay Raut meets Pawar, says Bharat Jodo Yatra is movement for uniting country
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra was a movement to end the ''atmosphere of bitterness'' and unite the country.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here.

''The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a movement to unite the country and end the atmosphere of bitterness. This should be welcomed,'' the Sena leader said.

He met Pawar to inquire about his health, he said.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, was released on bail on Wednesday three months after his arrest in an alleged money laundering case.

