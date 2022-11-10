Left Menu

Bypolls: Blow to LDF, win for UDF

The ruling Left front in Kerala suffered a blow on Thursday as the Congress-led UDF won the byelections in 15 of the 29 local wards in 11 districts of the State and even wrested some seats from the CPIM and BJP.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:31 IST
The ruling Left front in Kerala suffered a blow on Thursday as the Congress-led UDF won the byelections in 15 of the 29 local wards in 11 districts of the State and even wrested some seats from the CPI(M) and BJP. Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, on a social media platform, said it was a resounding victory for the UDF and also the public response to the alleged arrogance of LDF. He congratulated the UDF winners and the party workers for the win. Satheesan, in his post, claimed that of the 15 seats won by UDF, seven were captured from CPI(M) and two from BJP. Neither the LDF nor the CPI (M) reacted to the outcome of the bypolls. Bypolls were announced in the wards after the seats fell vacant owing to various reasons. Elections were held in one district panchayat ward, five block panchayat wards, three municipal wards and 20 grama panchayat wards, according to the State Election Commission. While UDF won 15 seats, LDF got 11, BJP 2 and the remaining one went to an independent candidate.

