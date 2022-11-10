Left Menu

Cong rubbing salt into wounds of Sikhs: BJP on Tytler's inclusion in party panel for Delhi MCD polls

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of rubbing salt into the wounds of Sikhs by appointing Jagdish Tytler in the partys election committee for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:34 IST
Cong rubbing salt into wounds of Sikhs: BJP on Tytler's inclusion in party panel for Delhi MCD polls
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of rubbing salt into the wounds of Sikhs by appointing Jagdish Tytler in the party's election committee for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls. ''The Congress party has always had visceral hatred for the Sikh community and today they are 'defending, justifying and rewarding' those involved in the anti-Sikh riots in 1984,'' BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said.

''This is not Rahul Gandhi's 'Pyar Ki Rajniti, this is Nafrat Ki Rajniti' (politics of hatred). The Congress must apologise for this kind of rubbing of salt into the wounds of the Sikh riots victims,'' he claimed. The Congress on Thursday constituted various panels for the upcoming elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with its pradesh election committee, including the likes of state unit chief Anil Chaudhary, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and Jagdish Tytler.

''Ahead of MCD polls - To rub salt into wounds of 1984 Sikh Genocide Victims Congress elevated Jagdish TYTLER into Pradesh Election Committee - first defended Sajjan Kumar, then they promoted TYTLER & Rajiv Gandhi had even justified 1984 by saying 'Bada Ped' #CongressHatesSikhs,'' Poonawala said in a tweet.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also attacked the Gandhi family, accusing it of giving ''special favours'' to the riots accused.

''Gandhi Family continues to shower Spl favours on killers of Sikhs. Jagdish Tytler once again made member of Election Committee for MCD 2022. Gandhi family is trying to save itself by protecting Tytler & keeping him happy with these goodies. But truth & justice wl prevail, soon!,'' he tweeted.

Tytler, once a formidable leader of the Congress in Delhi, had also served as a Union minister. He had stepped down after his name figured in a report of the Nanavati Commission which probed the anti-Sikh riots.

He was also named by the Congress as a permanent invitee to the Delhi unit of the party last year. PTI VIT SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022