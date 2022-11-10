Left Menu

CM Bommai urges govt staff to work for one hour extra daily

Speaking at the event, CM Bommai said here on Thursday, "(The spirit of) Working one more extra daily must percolate to the grassroots level". Assuring the government employees of suitable remuneration, he said, "You all must work with honesty, dedication and loyalty. Leave the rest to me".

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called upon state government employees to work for an extra hour every day. CM Bommai said this while attending the Karnataka State Government Employees Association event here where he was felicitated for constituting the 7th pay commission to revise the pay scale of government employees.

Praising the steps taken by his government, he said, "Ours is the first government which constituted the pay commission just after the completion of five years". Giving a clarion call to the employees, CM Bommai said, "Karnataka will progress if you work for the poor. Let us make this state prosper. All of us must strive hard to build a Nava Bharat through Nava Karnataka".

Charting out his government's aspirations and plans, Bommai said, "Out of the proposed five trillion dollar economy of India, the contribution of Karnataka must be one trillion dollars". Heaping praises on the Chairman of the 7th pay commission, Dr Sudhakar Rao, Bommai said, "He is an honest officer and has worked without getting influenced by anyone". About plans of implementing the 7th pay commission, Bommai said, "Our government will return to power in 2023, and we will only implement the 7th pay commission report in the state".

CM complimented the government employees, especially those related to health, police, rural development and revenue for working tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bommai praising the government officers reminded that when he took over the charge as the CM, there was a revenue deficit of Rs 5,000 crore, but the officials of various departments worked hard and filled the treasury. In the current financial year, an additional Rs 13,000 crore has been deposited in the state's treasury.

Bommai said that as a head of the state, it was his responsibility to identify the services of the employees and fulfil their demands. (ANI)

