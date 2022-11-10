Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala to campaign for pro-Hindu RPP party in Nepal elections

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala has announced that she will campaign for the pro-Hindu Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) in Nepal ahead of the November 20 polls, saying the exclusion of traditional and nationalist forces in the name of progressive politics has caused huge damage to the country.

Koirala, 52, the grand-daughter of Nepal's first elected Prime Minister Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala and founder of the Nepali Congress, is scheduled to address at least two election rallies of the party on Friday. ''I am taking some time off my busy schedule and heading home to participate in the election campaign in favour of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party that has got a young, dynamic and visionary leader Rajendra Lingden,'' Koirala twitted on Wednesday.

Nepal is going for parliamentary and provincial level elections in a single phase on November 20. ''The country needs monarchy as its guardian and vibrant nationalist parties that care for people’s socio-economic uplift under a democratic framework,'' Koirala, one of the most popular faces in the 1990s and 2000s for her films such as Bombay, Khamoshi and Dil Se, said.

''Communal disharmony and exclusion of traditional and nationalist forces in the name of progressive politics has caused huge damage to the country’s social n political fabric. We need to fix it,'' she further wrote on Twitter.

This probably is for the first time Koirala has come openly in favour of a certain political party in Nepal.

