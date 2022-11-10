Left Menu

Jharkhand BJP protests for 4th day against 'corrupt' JMM govt

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-11-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 22:44 IST
Jharkhand BJP protests for 4th day against 'corrupt' JMM govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged protests in Jharkhand on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as part of its ongoing agitation against the ''corrupt practices'' of the JMM-led government.

The saffron camp, which has launched a seven-day state-wide stir from November 7, said it will intensify its agitation in the days to come.

Addressing BJP workers at Kanke block in Ranchi during the day, BJP legislature party leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi alleged that the JMM-led coalition was involved in rampant loot of the state's mineral resources and all development works have come to a standstill in the state.

Marandi said a strong resentment was prevalent among villagers who have to shell out money to get ration cards, and birth or death certificates. He urged party workers to take a vow to oust the present regime from power in the state.

The BJP launched its agitation in the state after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

Soren did not appear before it and left for Chhattisgarh, where he attended a pre-scheduled programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022