TRS, BJP lock horns over unfulfilled promises to Telangana

The ruling TRS and the opposition BJP were on Thursday engaged in a war of words ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana, with the former alleging that the promises made to the state by the Centre during bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh remain unfulfilled.

State Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said Modi and BJP leaders should spell out what the central government has done for Telangana.

He alleged that promises like setting up a railway coach factory, tribal university and others have not been fulfilled yet.

Alleging that the NDA government at the Centre was privatizing coal mines, CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said his party and AITUC have called for a bandh in protest at Ramagundam, where Modi would inaugurate the RFCL fertilizer plant on November 12.

CPI and also CPI (M) had extended support to the TRS in the recently concluded by-poll to Munugode Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy claimed that the TRS government did not follow protocols concerning the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and also Governor.

He said leaders should work for development of the state setting aside politics after the elections.

Listing out the programmes to be attended by Modi, Kishan Reddy said TRS should clarify whether the farmers and people of Telangana do not need urea or road and rail projects.

Modi would be visiting Ramagundam in Peddapalli District of Telangana on November 12 to dedicate a plant of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemical Limited (RFCL) to the nation, besides launching some national highway projects.

