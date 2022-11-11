Left Menu

BJP's Manjinder Sirsa thrashes Congress over Jagdish Tytler move, says party has "special love for murderers in 1984 riots"

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday came down heavily on Congress for its move to include 1984 riots-accused Jagdish Tytler in its committee for the Delhi municipal polls and alleged that the party has a "special love for the murderers in the 1984 riots."

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI).
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday came down heavily on Congress for its move to include 1984 riots-accused Jagdish Tytler in its committee for the Delhi municipal polls and alleged that the party has a "special love for the murderers in the 1984 riots." As part of the AICC list released by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Tytler's name has been included in the Pradesh Election Committee for the upcoming Elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-2022.

Slamming Congress for its move, Sirsa alleged that Tytler's hands are "stained with the blood of Sikhs" and the party gave him the status of its election committee. "Congress has a special love for the murderers in the 1984 riots. They always keep them by the neck because at their behest the 1984 massacre took place," he told ANI.

"You imagine a man like Jagdish Tytler, whose hands are stained with the blood of Sikhs, who is the biggest murderer of Sikhs, the people who killed thousands of innocent people, the Congress again today by giving him the status of its election committee. It has been established that the Congress can never stay away from the killers because there is only one reason to keep the murderers of the 1984 riots with them," Sirsa added. "They (the Gandhi family) are afraid that if they remove them (leaders like Tytler) from the party, then secrets will come out. It is that the mindset of Congress did not change," he said.

Jagdish Tytler has been accused of leading mobs against Sikhs in the riots that followed then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. At least 3,000 people were killed in the riots. The allegations against him are linked to the killing of three persons by a mob.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday constituted seven committees of senior party members in view of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, and one of them includes Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The committee has 40 members including former ministers Krishna Tirath, Delhi Congress president Anil Choudhary, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken among other senior leaders of the party.

As many as 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will go to polls on December 4, and the counting of votes is scheduled on December 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

