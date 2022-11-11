Japan PM Kishida, US Biden to hold talks on Sunday - Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-11-2022 07:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 07:12 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold talks in Cambodia on Sunday, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.
Biden and Kishida are also scheduled for a trilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the same day when they are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Fumio Kishida
- Joe Biden
- North Korea's
- Cambodia
- Kyodo
- Japanese
- Korean
- Yoon Suk-yeol
- Biden
- Kishida
- South
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea to take part in Japanese naval fleet review
Family will never be normal again: parents of Indian-origin student killed by Korean roommate in US
Japanese research team explores dynamics of online romantic relationships; check out their findings
After South Korean Halloween crush, families seek missing, plan funerals
After South Korean Halloween crush, families seek missing, plan funerals