Japan PM Kishida, US Biden to hold talks on Sunday - Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold talks in Cambodia on Sunday, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Biden and Kishida are also scheduled for a trilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the same day when they are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear programme.

