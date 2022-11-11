Modi pays tributes to Kanaka Dasa on his jayanti and Maharshi Valmiki

Left Menu

Both Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki are highly revered in the state, especially by Kuruba and Valmiki ST communities respectively.This event of PM paying respects to both these personalities, is also being seen in some quarters with a political prism ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, as Kuruba and Valmiki communities hold the key for victory in a number of constituencies in the state.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 09:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to the statue of saint-poet Kanaka Dasa on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Modi, on his arrival in the city to take part in various events, visited Legislators Home premises, near the Vidhana Soudha, to pay tributes to Kanaka Dasa.

He also paid respects to the statue of Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the epic Ramayana, in the vicinity.

Kanaka Dasa, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated today, is a renowned name in the field of 'Kirtanas' and 'Ugabhoga' (Carnatic music compositions in the Kannada language).

Born as Thimmappa Nayaka in 1509, he grew to become a celebrated philosopher, poet, and musician. Every year his birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Kanaka Jayanti' in the state and a regional public holiday is observed.

Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji of Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha and Valmiki Prasannananda Swamiji, were present on the occasion, along with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several of his cabinet colleagues, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and state Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri. Both Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki are highly revered in the state, especially by Kuruba and Valmiki (ST) communities respectively.

This event of PM paying respects to both these personalities, is also being seen in some quarters with a political prism ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, as Kuruba and Valmiki communities hold the key for victory in a number of constituencies in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

