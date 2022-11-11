Left Menu

Those who have warrants issued in their names can't give guarantees: BJP on AAP's MCD poll promises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 13:36 IST
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The BJP on Friday attacked the AAP after it announced 10 promises for the MCD polls, saying that those who have warrants issued in their names cannot give guarantees.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who guaranteed an honest government in Delhi ''changed 140 mobile phones costing Rs 1.2 crore to destroy evidence related to the excise policy scam''.

''Thirty-four persons accused in the excise policy scam, including (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia, changed 140 mobile phones to cover their digital footprints. Sisodia did all this on the directions of (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal,'' Patra charged.

''Those who have warrants issued in their names cannot give guarantees,'' he said in response to a question regarding the 10 guarantees for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections announced by the AAP earlier in the day.

The BJP leader alleged that a copy of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy was leaked before it was notified last year to benefit Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's friends.

Patra said the Delhi government handed over the wholesale liquor business to private players and allowed cartelisation by giving multiple retail licenses to big companies.

