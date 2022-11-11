Chinese President Xi to attend G20 summit, APEC Economic Leaders' meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 leaders' summit in the Indonesian city of Bali from November 14 to 17 where he will hold his first in-person talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden and other world leaders, the foreign ministry announced here on Friday.

Xi will also attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand from November 17 to 19, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

This will be Xi's first visit abroad after his election last month for an unprecedented third five-year term as the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) at its once-in-a-five-year Congress.

He is the first leader after party founder Mao Zedong to continue in power after completing a 10-year tenure.

According to Hua, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi will hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Biden, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, among others, upon request.

His meeting with Biden will be the first in-person summit after he got elected as the US President. The two, however, had held several virtual summits.

Xi is visiting Indonesia at the invitation of its President Joko Widodo and to Thailand on the invitation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also attending the G20 summit. It is significant for India as it will assume the Presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

