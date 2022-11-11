Left Menu

Panchayat member attacked at Alappuzha

The BJP lost its seat and is now in the third position, Satheesan said.Biaju had reclaimed the seat with 487 votes while the Left party came second with 384 votes.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:07 IST
Panchayat member attacked at Alappuzha
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Friday registered a case against three persons for allegedly attacking a panchayat member, who won the local body by-poll at Muthukulam panchayat near here as an independent UDF candidate.

Police have registered a case after G S Baiju, who left the BJP recently and contested the election as an independent candidate with the support of the United Democratic Front (UDF), was attacked by bike-borne assailants on Thursday night.

The by-poll was necessitated after Baiju, who had earlier won the seat as a BJP member, resigned from the post after he left the party owing to differences with its leadership.

Police said the attack happened at around 8 PM on Thursday.

''He got injured and had to undergo surgeries. However, now his health is stable,'' police told PTI.

Police said that one person was identified.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader V D Satheesan asked the police to take stern action against the culprits.

Police suspect that it was the BJP behind the attack.

''Police should arrest those who attacked the UDF independent candidate G S Baiju.

Biaju, who left the BJP, joined hands with the UDF, won this election by over 100 votes. The BJP lost its seat and is now in the third position,'' Satheesan said.

Biaju had reclaimed the seat with 487 votes while the Left party came second with 384 votes. BJP which had won the last time, got only 69 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022