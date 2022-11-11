Panchayat member attacked at Alappuzha

Kerala police on Friday registered a case against three persons for allegedly attacking a panchayat member, who won the local body by-poll at Muthukulam panchayat near here as an independent UDF candidate.

Police have registered a case after G S Baiju, who left the BJP recently and contested the election as an independent candidate with the support of the United Democratic Front (UDF), was attacked by bike-borne assailants on Thursday night.

The by-poll was necessitated after Baiju, who had earlier won the seat as a BJP member, resigned from the post after he left the party owing to differences with its leadership.

Police said the attack happened at around 8 PM on Thursday.

''He got injured and had to undergo surgeries. However, now his health is stable,'' police told PTI.

Police said that one person was identified.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader V D Satheesan asked the police to take stern action against the culprits.

Police suspect that it was the BJP behind the attack.

''Police should arrest those who attacked the UDF independent candidate G S Baiju.

Biaju, who left the BJP, joined hands with the UDF, won this election by over 100 votes. The BJP lost its seat and is now in the third position,'' Satheesan said.

Biaju had reclaimed the seat with 487 votes while the Left party came second with 384 votes. BJP which had won the last time, got only 69 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)