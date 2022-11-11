Left Menu

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav calls out SP for fielding Akhilesh Yadav's wife at Mainpuri seat

BJP MP slammed Samajwadi Party for fielding Mulayam Singh Yadav's daugter-in-law at his seat in Mainpuri.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 16:25 IST
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav on Friday slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) for announcing Dimple Yadav as its candidate for Mainpuri parliament seat which fell vacant after the demise of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Calling out the decision, Harnath Singh Yadav said that every child in UP knows that the SP is a family party. "Every child of Uttar Pradesh knows this fact that the Samajwadi Party is a family party. SP is a family party while the Bharatiya Janata Party has a deep faith in the democratic system. All of our workers and office bearers work together under a collective leadership at each level," BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said in a conversation with ANI.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that the entire country knows about the family parties in Indian politics and also about the ones who have formed a kind of gang for protecting their family, trying to establish themselves and cover their crimes also. Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday announced the name of party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav as its candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

The bypoll on the Mainpuri parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after the death of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, will be conducted on December 5 and its result will be declared on December 8. In 2019, Mulayam Singh Yadav won the seat by a margin of more than 94 thousand votes over his nearest rival BJP's Prem Singh Shakya.

Dimple Yadav's candidature is seen as the SP's efforts to carry forward the legacy of her father-in-law on the seat, considered a stronghold of the party since 1996. (ANI)

