Left Menu

BJP appoints Union minister Meghwal as in-charge for Sardarshahr bypoll

The BJP has appointed Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal as party in-charge for the by-election to Sardarshahr assembly seat in Rajasthan. He was MLA for seven times.Voting for the by-election for Sardarshahr assembly constituency of Churu district will be held on December 5. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:45 IST
BJP appoints Union minister Meghwal as in-charge for Sardarshahr bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has appointed Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal as party in-charge for the by-election to Sardarshahr assembly seat in Rajasthan. Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary and Banwarilal Singhal have been made co-incharges by BJP state president Satish Poonia, the party said. Similarly, two election management coordinators have also been appointed for the polls. The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. The 77-year-old leader died on October 9 after prolonged illness. He was MLA for seven times.

Voting for the by-election for Sardarshahr assembly constituency of Churu district will be held on December 5. The last date for nominations will be November 17 and scrutiny of nominations received will be done on November 18. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21. Counting of votes will take place on December 8.

A total of 2,89,579 voters are entitled to vote in the bypoll and 295 polling stations have been readied for the exercise. PTI AG SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022