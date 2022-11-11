Left Menu

BJP to hold state office bearers' meeting in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Nov 12

BJP will hold a meeting of its state office bearers and state working committee in Jhunjhunu on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, the party said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 23:39 IST
BJP will hold a meeting of its state office bearers and state working committee in Jhunjhunu on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, the party said. In the Saturday meeting, national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh, state president Satish Poonia, state organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar, and state co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar will review the programmes and work for various public interests of the state, a BJP spokesperson said on Friday.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the national general secretary of the party, will address the State Working Committee meeting on Sunday. According to the spokesperson, there will be a detailed discussion in these meetings about BJP's Mission 2023 and Mission 2024.

