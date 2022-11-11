MCD polls: 28 nominations filed on Friday, eight from political parties

Poll authorities on Friday received 28 nominations for the upcoming civic elections in Delhi, taking the total number of nominations filed so far to 35, a senior official said.

Five members of BSP and one of the Congress filed the poll papers. A nomination each was received from CPI(M) and Forward Block members, both female, said the senior official of the State Election Commission, Delhi.

Poll authorities received five nominations on Thursday and one nomination on Wednesday and one on Monday.

Of the 28 nominations filed on Friday, 18 were male and 10 female. Twenty of these have been filed as Independents, the official added.

The high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based AIMIM and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad's outfit Azad Samaj Party (ASP) on Friday announced they will contest on 100 wards in the minority and Dalit-dominated pockets of the city.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Asaduddin Owaisi will contest 68 of the 100 wards, while ASP will fight the polls in 32 wards, leaders of the two parties announced in a press conference.

Also, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday released the first list of 134 candidates for the high-stakes Delhi civic polls.

The names were announced following a long meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the party. The list has more than 60 women candidates.

Filing of nominations began on November 7, and the last date for the same is November 14. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on November 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19.

Since no nomination papers will be received by returning officers on November 12-13 on account of public holidays, a rush of nominations is expected on November 14.

In view of this, the state election commissioner has directed all observers, district election officers, senior police officers and returning officers to ensure that adequate arrangements for receiving nomination papers are put in place, sources said on Thursday.

Steps should be taken to maintain the law-and-order situation around the offices of returning officers to prevent any chaos and commotion, they said.

