Left Menu

Poll body prohibits exit, opinion polls for Himachal, Gujarat elections

The poll panel issued a notification prohibiting the publication of exit-poll projections in any print and electronic media will be prohibited from 8 am on November 12 and 5 pm on December 5.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 11:14 IST
Poll body prohibits exit, opinion polls for Himachal, Gujarat elections
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited exit or opinion polls regarding the Vidhan Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat from today. Polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Saturday while Gujarat, which is the native state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will vote in two phases on December 1 and 8.

The poll panel issued a notification on Thursday prohibiting the publication of exit-poll projections in any print and electronic media will be prohibited from 8 am on November 12 and 5 pm on December 5. A spokesman for the Election Department said that as per the notification, the display of any election matter, including the results of an opinion poll or any other poll survey in electronic media, would be prohibited during 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of polling in connection with the general elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat under Section 126(1) (b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The EC also directed the chief electoral officers of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat with the request that the advisory is communicated in the form of a gazette notification and a copy is sent to the Commission for record. The officers concerned have also been advised to notify all news bureaus, media houses and radio and television channels on the advisory. The campaign for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls ended on Thursday, with the BJP and Congress engaged in a keen contest and Aam Aadmi Party also trying to put up a strong performance.A total of 412 candidates across parties are in the fray.

The elections will decide the fates of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and several other prominent leaders. Himachal Pradesh has seen power alternate between the BJP and Congress over the past several elections. The BJP is hopeful of returning with a strong mandate.

The state government has declared a public holiday on polling day for employees of government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments in Himachal Pradesh. The counting of votes for both states has been scheduled for December 8.For the Gujarat polls, the BJP has announced its first list of 160 candidates. Votes will be polled for a total of 182 Assembly constituencies in the state.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022