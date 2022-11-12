Left Menu

"Irresponsible remark": TMC distances itself from Akhil Giri after "objectionable" remarks against President Murmu

"This is an irresponsible comment and does NOT represent the views of @AITCofficial. We are extremely proud of the President of India, and hold her and her office in the highest regard," Saket Gokhale, an official spokesman with the TMC, said in a tweet on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 13:11 IST
"Irresponsible remark": TMC distances itself from Akhil Giri after "objectionable" remarks against President Murmu
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday distanced itself from its minister Akhil Giri for his remarks against the President of India Droupadi Murmu. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev also slammed Akhil Giri for his remark and said that such comments do not reflect the inclusive politics of the AITC.

"It is extremely unfortunate when such irresponsible remarks are made about the highest constitutional post. Such comments about looks etc. are in such bad taste & definitely do not reflect the inclusive politics of @AITCofficial. We believe in mutual respect for all," Dev said in a tweet. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Akhil Giri for his remark and called TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and TMC 'anti-tribal'.

"President Droupadi Murmu hails from the Tribal community. Akhil Giri, TMC Minister of Correctional Homes made objectionable comments about her in the presence of Shashi Panja, another minister from the women's welfare department. Mamata Banerjee and TMC are anti-tribal," BJP West Bengal said in a tweet. Later on Saturday, TMC minister Akhil Giri said that he was sorry and regretful about what he said. "I said, President. Didn't take anyone's name. If the President of India feels insulted about it, then am sorry and regret what I said," said Giri while speaking to the media.

The TMC leader further said that he however does not regret BJP's reaction to this. "I don't regret how BJP will react to this. I am not concerned about BJP. My reaction was for Suvendu Adhikari," he claimed. "I am also part of the Constitution. I have taken an oath and become a minister. He (Suvendu Adhikari) insulted me and said that I look like a crow. He called me a half-pant minister. This is also an insult to me. Calling me half-pant minister is insulting the whole minister panel," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022