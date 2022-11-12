"Irresponsible remark": TMC distances itself from Akhil Giri after "objectionable" remarks against President Murmu

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday distanced itself from its minister Akhil Giri for his remarks against the President of India Droupadi Murmu. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev also slammed Akhil Giri for his remark and said that such comments do not reflect the inclusive politics of the AITC.

"It is extremely unfortunate when such irresponsible remarks are made about the highest constitutional post. Such comments about looks etc. are in such bad taste & definitely do not reflect the inclusive politics of @AITCofficial. We believe in mutual respect for all," Dev said in a tweet. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Akhil Giri for his remark and called TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and TMC 'anti-tribal'.

"President Droupadi Murmu hails from the Tribal community. Akhil Giri, TMC Minister of Correctional Homes made objectionable comments about her in the presence of Shashi Panja, another minister from the women's welfare department. Mamata Banerjee and TMC are anti-tribal," BJP West Bengal said in a tweet. Later on Saturday, TMC minister Akhil Giri said that he was sorry and regretful about what he said. "I said, President. Didn't take anyone's name. If the President of India feels insulted about it, then am sorry and regret what I said," said Giri while speaking to the media.

The TMC leader further said that he however does not regret BJP's reaction to this. "I don't regret how BJP will react to this. I am not concerned about BJP. My reaction was for Suvendu Adhikari," he claimed. "I am also part of the Constitution. I have taken an oath and become a minister. He (Suvendu Adhikari) insulted me and said that I look like a crow. He called me a half-pant minister. This is also an insult to me. Calling me half-pant minister is insulting the whole minister panel," he said. (ANI)

