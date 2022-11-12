It is because of the 'karyakartas' of Bharatiya Janata Party that it has won more than 300 seats in the last Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while addressing a public rally in Begumpet region of Telangana. Reacting to the results of recently held Munugode bypolls, PM Modi said that the "sun will rise in the state and lotus will bloom" in Telangana.

"The recent bye-elections (in Munugode) show that the sun will rise and the lotus will bloom across Telangana," PM Modi said as the BJP gained 86,000 votes. In the recently held Munugode bypolls in Telangana, TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won them by a margin of 10,309 votes. According to the Election Commission, Prabhakar Reddy secured 97,006 votes amounting to a vote share of 42.95 per cent. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy came second with 38.38 per cent of votes.

"The manner in which people of Munugode have shown their trust in BJP is unprecedented. I saw how BJP workers brought the entire Telangana govt to one Assembly seat. It shows that you have people's blessings and your handwork is bearing fruits," PM Modi said. PM Modi in his address further said that the BJP has a very distinct connection with Telangana. In 1984, when our party won only two seats in elections, one of them was the Hanamkonda seat from Telangana, he said.

The Prime Minister further slashed the ruling TRS by mentioning that the "ones who prospered in the name of Telangana have pushed the state back". "Telangana's Government and leaders always do injustice to the state's capability and the talent of its people," he said adding that the political party that the people of Telangana trusted the most, is the party that betrayed it.

"Right before dawn, Lotus can be seen blooming in Telangana," he stated. The Prime Minister then reiterated the perks of digitization and said that the "tri shakti" of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile has made it possible to remove the fake beneficiaries.

"Through Tri-Shakti of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile, we have been able to remove all fake beneficiaries. The poor are receiving money directly in their accounts. Earlier the money and ration meant for the poor were looted through fraud," PM Modi said mentioning that the ones looting them will not be spared. He said that the people of the state and the country have kept a keen eye on the people who are trying to gang up and make a coalition of the corrupt.

"When payment is done online, the chances of corruption get diminished. It creates a direct link between the government and the people. BJP is ready to provide the same system to the people of Telangana," PM Modi added. He further said: "I have a personal request for the karyakartas of Telangana. Some people due to desperation, fear, and superstition will use the choicest of abuses for Modi."

"I request you not to get astray with these tactics," the Prime Minister added underscoring that such abuses work as nutrition for them and he remains unaffected by all the slang used against him. "Abuse Modi, abuse BJP... but if you abuse the people of Telangana, then you would have to pay heavily for it," he said mentioning that there are attempts being made deliberately to block the path of schemes launched by the Centre to reach the state.

Earlier, he had attacked the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and said that the southern state now needs a government that would work for every family instead of only one. "The people of Telangana want a BJP govt which works for every family and not just for one family. Instead of family-first, the people want people-first politics," PM Narendra Modi said while addressing a public rally in the state's Begumpet.

Mentioning that we need to keep away from superstition for development, PM Modi alleged that the current government in the state was encouraging superstition. "Telangana government is encouraging superstition. If we have to develop Telangana, we need to keep away from superstition," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)

