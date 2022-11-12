U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia
"Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh. He was referring to Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, who is currently chairing the 11-member regional bloc.
