High command will decide on Rajasthan soon: Congress' Acharya Pramod

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who is considered close to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, said on Saturday that the party's high command would take a decision in the context of Rajasthan.

The statement came days after Pilot raised eyebrows over Modi's ''praise'' for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and also nudged the Congress to end the ''state of indecision'' over the post of the chief minister.

''The political scenario in Rajasthan is in the notice of the party high command, which is going to take a decision very soon,'' Krishnam told reporters after meeting assembly Speaker C P Joshi during his Jaipur visit.

He said the decision would be in the interest of the party and each MLA of Congress would abide by the decision.

Earlier, Krishnam had given statements in support of Pilot.

There has been a state of a cold war between Gehlot and Pilot over the position of chief ministership and the acrimony between the two intensified after Pilot along with 18 other MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot in July 2020.

Another political crisis erupted in the state in September when Gehlot loyalists held a meeting at minister Shanti Dhariwal's place instead of attending a Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting and submitted their resignation to the Speaker against any move of the party to make Pilot the new CM.

The CLP meeting was called at the chief minister's residence on September 25 and it was seen as an exercise to change the chief minister prior to the election to choose the party president, for which Gehlot was the frontrunner.

The CLP meeting could not take place because Gehlot's loyal MLAs held the separate meeting and handed over their resignation to Joshi.

