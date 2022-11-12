Delhi BJP issues first list of 232 candidates for MCD polls
The names of 232 candidates were announced after the approval of party national president J P Nadda, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.The MCD polls will be held on December 4.
The Delhi BJP on Saturday issued its first list of 232 candidates for election to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) next month, the party said in a statement.
The remaining 18 candidates will be announced later. The names of 232 candidates were announced after the approval of party national president J P Nadda, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.
The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.
