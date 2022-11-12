Cong misrule in Rajasthan will end forever in 2023, we will have biggest victory: BJP leader Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh Saturday exuded confidence his party will have its biggest victory in the state assembly elections scheduled next year.

''The misrule of the Congress will end forever in 2023. Rajasthan's youth, farmers and women, all are oppressed and unsafe due to the anti-people policies of the Ashok Gehlot government. The BJP is fighting to end the misrule of Congress in the state,'' he said.

Singh claimed there is a BJP wave in the state. ''The party will make history in the assembly elections in the state next year,'' he told reporters in Jhunjhunu while claiming that the biggest winning factor will be the public welfare policies of the Narendra Modi government.

He claimed the Congress is facing anti-incumbency in Rajasthan.

BJP state president Satish Poonia accused the Congress government of betraying people in the name of farmers' loan waiver and other promises.

