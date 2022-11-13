CPIML(L) demands raising of reservation in Bihar to 77%

The CPIML(L), a part of the ruling coalition in Bihar, demanded that the Nitish Kumar government enact a law raising the job reservations offered for different categories to 77 per cent, similar to a legislation passed in the Jharkhand assembly.

In a statement, the party's state secretary Kunal on Saturday said that as the Jharkhand assembly on Friday passed a bill to raise the total reservation, the Bihar government should also bring a similar bill in the winter session.

''Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is already in favour of increasing reservation for Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections in state government jobs. This is the right moment, therefore, the Bihar government must take immediate steps in this direction,'' he said.

The winter session of the Bihar assembly is likely to start in the second week of December.

The CPIML(L) has 12 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

In a special session, the Jharkhand assembly on Friday passed an amendment to the Jharkhand Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services Act, 2001, raising the reservations for STs, SCs, EBCs, OBCs and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs from the present 60 per cent to 77 per cent.

