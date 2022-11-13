Left Menu

Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates

Speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia Summit, Biden said the turnout was a reflection of the quality of candidates his party was fielding, after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, narrowly beating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. A Democratic victory in Georgia next month would then give the party outright majority control of a 51-49 Senate, while a Georgia defeat would still put Democrats in charge of a 50-50 Senate, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris able to break tie votes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 09:52 IST
Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he was "incredibly pleased" with the turnout in the U.S. election, as the Democrats looked on course to keep control of the Senate next year after the party's candidate won re-election in Nevada. Speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia Summit, Biden said the turnout was a reflection of the quality of candidates his party was fielding, after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, narrowly beating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

A Democratic victory in Georgia next month would then give the party outright majority control of a 51-49 Senate, while a Georgia defeat would still put Democrats in charge of a 50-50 Senate, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris able to break tie votes. "We're focusing now on Georgia. We feel good about where we are. And I know I'm a cockeyed optimist. I understand that," Biden told reporters.

"Again, I'm not surprised by the turnout. I'm incredibly pleased. And I think it's a reflection of the quality of our candidates." Looming large over the 2022 midterm elections all year has been former President Donald Trump, who has used his appeal among hard-right conservatives to influence candidates nominated by the Republican Party for congressional, gubernatorial and local races.

He has, however, been blamed for boosting candidates who were unable to appeal to a broad enough electorate, resulting in a lacklustre performance for the Republicans. Laxalt, who lost in Nevada, was a former state attorney-general endorsed by Trump.

Biden said the elections showed the Republican Party "is going to have to decide who they are".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022