"Why did UPA govt wait 4 years.." K'taka CM hits out at Siddaramaiah after Cong claims credit for Kempegowda airport name

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reacted over Congress leader Siddaramaiah's claims about the international airport in Bengaluru and asked why it took the Congress four years to decide the name of the airport. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had claimed that it was the BJP government that decided to name the Bangalore International Airport after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

By this, CM Bommai has hit back at Siddaramaiah who had said that it was the Congress government that named the airport after Kempegowda. "Is Siddaramaiah who claims that he is the one who named all the children born...The then BJP government decided to name Bengaluru Airport after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. On February 27, 2009, the BJP government led by then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had submitted a proposal to the Center to name the airport after Kempegowda," CM Bommai tweeted in a series of his tweets.

"However, the then UPA government took almost 4 years to decide whether to name the airport after Kempegowda or not. Siddaramaiah came in front of the media and said he is the reason for all the good things in Karnataka. My question is why did your UPA government wait 4 years for the decision taken by the BJP government?" he questioned. He further questioned the silence of the UPA-led previous government in Karnataka when there was no reply from the Centre till 2011.

"When there was no reply from the central government till 2011, again in 2011, after discussion in the House, a decision was taken in the cabinet meeting to name the airport after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, and a proposal was submitted to the central government. Even then, what is the reason why the then UPA-led central government kept silent about this?" his tweet read. Bommai stated that in 2012, a resolution was passed in both houses to name the international airport after Kempegowda and a proposal for the same was submitted to the Central Government again.

CM Bommai further said: After several attempts, the then-UPA government approved this state proposal in July 2013, after which Congress came to power. Now tell me, why did Congress try to name the international airport after Kempegowda, he added. "It is like an illusion that I am the one who gives light to the whole world and to a fish-worm that shines only in the rainy season. Siddaramaiah and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) is a similar such illusion," the Karnataka chief minister alleged.

"The agility to claim that if someone gives light, the kingdom shines from them. The BJP government made the decision to name the airport after Kempegowda, but Siddaramaiah's statement that they did it...you will remember the kingfisher of the rainy season," he said further. A war of words began between the ruling BJP and Congress in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the 108-feet tall statue of Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in the city.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah claimed the credit for the statue. He tweeted, "We welcome @narendramodi to Bangalore to inaugurate the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. But, one must question whether @BJP4India and @BJPKarnatakagovernment are true followers of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and his values." "@INCKarnataka Party are followers of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's values. In his honor we have named Bangalore Airport as Kempegowda International Airport. Bangalore's main metro station was also christened after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station by us," he added in another tweet. (ANI)

