Biden says U.S., Japan, S. Korea 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 15:18 IST
- Country:
- Cambodia
United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his country, Japan and South Korea were "more aligned than ever" on North Korea, which he added has continued its "provocative behaviour".
Speaking in Cambodia after a trilateral meeting with Japan and South Korea, he called them "critical allies" that share the United States' concerns about North Korea's missile tests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- North Korea
- Joe Biden
- North Korea's
- Cambodia
- Japan
- United States'
- South Korea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US President Biden will travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia next month: White House
Biden to visit Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for COP27, Nov summits
US President Joe Biden expresses condolences to families of Morbi bridge collapse victims
US President Joe Biden airs grief over loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Cambodia to send deminers to help train Ukrainians