Biden says U.S., Japan, S. Korea 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea

United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his country, Japan and South Korea were "more aligned than ever" on North Korea, which he added has continued its "provocative behaviour".

Speaking in Cambodia after a trilateral meeting with Japan and South Korea, he called them "critical allies" that share the United States' concerns about North Korea's missile tests.

