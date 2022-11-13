Left Menu

Congress to launch state-wide padayatra in Bihar from Dec 28

Congress is set to launch a state-wide padayatra in Bihar from December 28 on the lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said here on Sunday.He said the 1,200-km-long march against the communal agenda of the BJP will start from Banka district and conclude in Bodh Gaya.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 21:10 IST
Congress to launch state-wide padayatra in Bihar from Dec 28
  • Country:
  • India

Congress is set to launch a state-wide padayatra in Bihar from December 28 on the lines of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said here on Sunday.

He said the 1,200-km-long march against the ''communal agenda of the BJP'' will start from Banka district and conclude in Bodh Gaya. It will cover 17 districts of the state.

Rahul Gandhi, however, is unlikely to take part in the state-wide padayatra in Bihar.

''The Bharat Jodo Yatra has unsettled the BJP, which has resorted to cheap and childish diversionary tactics. The top rung of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is worried by the padayatra of Rahul Gandhi,'' Ramesh said at a press conference with party colleague Digvijaya Singh by his side.

Singh said all senior Congress leaders, ministers and lawmakers in Bihar will take part in the state-wide padayatra.

A senior Congress leader in Bihar said Rahul Gandhi will visit the state during the proposed east-west second phase of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Rahul Gandhi launched the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. He is set to cover around 3,500 km across 12 states in 150 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022