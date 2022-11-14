Left Menu

Will discuss key issues of global concern with G20 leaders in Bali:PM Modi

In a statement ahead of his visit to Bali for the G20 leaders summit, Modi said he will also highlight Indias achievements and its unwavering commitment to collectively address key global issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 10:24 IST
Will discuss key issues of global concern with G20 leaders in Bali:PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he will hold extensive discussions with G20 leaders in Bali on key challenges such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security and addressing issues relating to health and digital transformation. In a statement ahead of his visit to Bali for the G20 leaders' summit, Modi said he will also highlight India's achievements and its ''unwavering commitment'' to collectively address key global issues. Modi is travelling to the Indonesian city on late Monday afternoon on a three-day visit to participate in the summit that is expected to discuss pressing global challenges including implications of the Ukraine conflict, especially in areas of food and energy security The summit is set to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron among others.

''During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation,'' Modi said. ''On the sidelines of the G20 summit, I will meet with leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them,'' he added. ''During my interactions at the summit, I will highlight India's achievements and commitment to collectively address global challenges,'' he said.

The prime minister also referred to India's upcoming presidency of the G20 grouping. ''In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit,'' the prime minister said. ''India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 summit next year,'' he said.

Modi said India's G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022