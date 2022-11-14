G20 Summit latest news - Biden and Xi to meet at 0930 GMT

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday for a long-awaited meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that is set for 0930 GMT. * It is their first in person meeting since Biden became president.

* The meeting comes ahead of Tuesday's Group of 20 (G20) summit that is set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she hopes the meeting between Biden and Xi leads to increased engagement on macroeconomic issues between the world's two largest economies.

* British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on G20 for coordinated action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, his government said. Sunak is set to hold talks with Biden and with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is representing President Vladimir Putin at the summit. * Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would hold a bilateral meeting with Xi on Tuesday, in what would be the first meeting between leaders of the two nations after years of strained ties.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he will address the G20 gathering by videolink on Tuesday. * Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, the host of the summit, told Biden he expected the G20 meeting to deliver concrete partnerships that might help global economic recovery.

* Billionaire Elon Musk addressed a business forum being held on the sidelines of the summit on Monday and said he was working "at the absolute most amount ... from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)