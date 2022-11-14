Left Menu

"Will work on footprints of Netaji," says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, after Dimple's Mainpuri nomination

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that the party ensures that it will work on the footprints of Mulayam Singh Yadav for benefit of Mainpuri with the nomination of his wife Dimple Yadav for the Assembly by-election.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:49 IST
"Will work on footprints of Netaji," says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, after Dimple's Mainpuri nomination
Samajwadi chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that his party promises to work on the footprints of Mulayam Singh Yadav for the benefit of Mainpuri with the nomination of his wife Dimple Yadav for the Assembly by-election. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, SP chief Yadav said that even after his wife filed her nomination, it was a sad occasion for him as the party is going to participate in its first election after Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"We have filed Dimple Yadav's nomination for Mainpuri by-polls. This will happen after the demise of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), it's still a sad occasion for us," he said adding that It would be a true tribute to Netaji if the people of Mainpuri vote for Samajwadi Party with a majority. Dimple Yadav said, "Netaji's blessing has always been with us and I hope that the people of Mainpuri will also bless the party."

Dimple Yadav and party chief Akhilesh Yadav paid a floral tribute to the late patron of the party Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away on October 10 while undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital aged 82 due to prolonged illness at his memorial in Saifai, Etawah ahead of Dimple's nomination. Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is believed to carry the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mainpuri seat, considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, fell vacant on October 10 following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Prior to her filing the nominations, various party workers and leaders visited the Safai residence of Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, party veteran Ram Gopal and other leaders including Dharmendra Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav will be present when Dimple Yadav files nomination, SP district president of Mainpuri, Alok Shakya said on Sunday. Sakya said the Yadav family will first arrive at the Mainpuri party office and thereafter will reach the Collectorate office for nomination. The polling for the bypoll will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022