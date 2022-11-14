"Will work on footprints of Netaji," says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, after Dimple's Mainpuri nomination

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that his party promises to work on the footprints of Mulayam Singh Yadav for the benefit of Mainpuri with the nomination of his wife Dimple Yadav for the Assembly by-election. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, SP chief Yadav said that even after his wife filed her nomination, it was a sad occasion for him as the party is going to participate in its first election after Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"We have filed Dimple Yadav's nomination for Mainpuri by-polls. This will happen after the demise of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), it's still a sad occasion for us," he said adding that It would be a true tribute to Netaji if the people of Mainpuri vote for Samajwadi Party with a majority. Dimple Yadav said, "Netaji's blessing has always been with us and I hope that the people of Mainpuri will also bless the party."

Dimple Yadav and party chief Akhilesh Yadav paid a floral tribute to the late patron of the party Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away on October 10 while undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital aged 82 due to prolonged illness at his memorial in Saifai, Etawah ahead of Dimple's nomination. Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is believed to carry the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mainpuri seat, considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, fell vacant on October 10 following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Prior to her filing the nominations, various party workers and leaders visited the Safai residence of Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, party veteran Ram Gopal and other leaders including Dharmendra Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav will be present when Dimple Yadav files nomination, SP district president of Mainpuri, Alok Shakya said on Sunday. Sakya said the Yadav family will first arrive at the Mainpuri party office and thereafter will reach the Collectorate office for nomination. The polling for the bypoll will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21. (ANI)

