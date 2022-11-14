Left Menu

Biden talks Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

PTI | Nusadua | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:20 IST
President Joe Biden on Monday objected to China's “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan and raised human rights concerns about Beijing's conduct in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong during his first in-person meeting with President Xi Jinping since the US president took office, the White House said.

In its statement on the roughly three-hour meeting, the White House said Biden told Xi that the US would “continue to compete vigorously” with China, but that “competition should not veer into conflict”.

The White House said Biden and Xi also agreed that “a nuclear war should never be fought'' and can't be won, “and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.'' That was a reference to Russian officials' thinly-veiled threats to use atomic weapons as its nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine has faltered.

