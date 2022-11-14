About 500 schoolchildren visit digital museum at Rajasthan Assembly on Children’s day

Nearly 500 schoolchildren visited the new digital museum on the Rajasthan Assembly premises on the occasion of Children's day on Monday.

The work of the assembly, administrative system, democracy, and the life of public representatives and political leaders have been depicted through photographs, videos and other state-of-the-art technology in the museum.

Assembly secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma held dialogues with the children who visited the museum.

The museum, built in about 26,000 square feet area shows political narratives of the state through a 3D immersive gallery.

A detailed description of the rights and roles of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the House, and the Leader of the Opposition has also been displayed in this museum built by Jaipur Smart City Ltd.

Assembly Speaker C P Joshi told reporters at a press conference on Friday that schoolchildren will be allowed free entry for a month to the new digital museum. Later, the museum will be open to the public at a nominal fee.

