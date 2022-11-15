Left Menu

Cambodia PM cancels G20 meetings after testing positive for COVID -statement

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has cancelled meetings he was due to have at the G20 summit in Bali after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Hun Sen, who is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), had tested positive before he had held any meetings including those scheduled with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jingping, the statement said.

Hun Sen also hosted a summit of ASEAN and global leaders that ended on Sunday in Cambodia.

