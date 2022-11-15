Left Menu

China, France should deepen cooperation while respecting mutual interests - Xi

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2022 07:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 07:33 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China and France should deepen cooperation and promote progress in traditional areas, but should also respect each other's core interests and major concerns, Chinese state media reported.

China also hopes France can provide a fairer, more just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies in France, Xi told French President Emmanuel Macron at a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 summit of leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali.

