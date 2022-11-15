China, France should deepen cooperation while respecting mutual interests - Xi
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2022 07:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 07:33 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China and France should deepen cooperation and promote progress in traditional areas, but should also respect each other's core interests and major concerns, Chinese state media reported.
China also hopes France can provide a fairer, more just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies in France, Xi told French President Emmanuel Macron at a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 summit of leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Xi Jinping
- China
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Chinese
- Indonesian
- Bali
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan join hands in probe
China reports 2,898 new COVID cases for Oct 30 vs 2,105 a day earlier
China's Guangzhou reports 232 symptomatic, 295 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 30
Anurag Thakur congratulates Satwiksairaj-Chirag on French Open title win
"From Paris with love": Chirag Shetty following French Open title win with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy