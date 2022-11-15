Tribal communities enriched life of nation with their arts, crafts, hardwork: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and said the tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hardwork. Tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hardwork.
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' and said the tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hardwork. Tribal communities made great contributions to the freedom struggle, she said. ''I bow down to all tribal freedom fighters and unsung heroes. Tribal people's contribution to the nation's journey since Independence is no less significant. My best wishes for their development and prosperity,'' Murmu said.
The Narendra Modi government had announced iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.
''On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, my greetings to fellow citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the tribal society! Tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hardwork. Their lifestyle offers the world lessons in nurturing nature,'' the president tweeted.
