China hopes Spain can provide fair, transparent market treatment to Chinese firms- Xi
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:06 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China hopes Spain will give Chinese enterprises fair, transparent and non-discriminatory market treatment, state television CCTV reported.
China welcomes more enterprises and goods from Spain to enter the Chinese market, Xi told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the G20 summit, CCTV said.
