Left Menu

Morbi bridge collapse incident highlights cronyism perpetuated in Gujarat, says Cong

The High Court of Gujarat took suo motu cognizance of the matter and asked the SIT to submit its report by November 14 but it has not done it so far, Avijit said.He alleged that the SIT in Gujarat is a complete eyewash when it comes to any investigative matter.There have been SITs which have been instituted for a number of cases there, they havent reached any conclusion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:46 IST
Morbi bridge collapse incident highlights cronyism perpetuated in Gujarat, says Cong
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the Morbi bridge collapse incident highlighted the cronyism being perpetuated in Gujarat, alleging that the model of development being followed in the state was of ''extreme failure''.

The Opposition party alleged that the Gujarat model of development is ''corrupted, distorted and concocted''.

''The model is that you benefit a few industrialists and leave behind the rest and that leads to a lot of social and economic disparities,'' Congress spokesperson Anshul Avijit said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

Gujarat today is characterised by gross mismanagement and corruption, he alleged.

The Morbi incident highlighted something which was a degraded form of cronyism in which precedence was given to sheer profiteering, everything else was compromised and people's lives were sacrificed, he alleged.

''We want to ask the basic question, where is the SIT report regarding that terrible tragedy. The High Court of Gujarat took suo motu cognizance of the matter and asked the SIT to submit its report by November 14 but it has not done it so far,'' Avijit said.

He alleged that the SIT in Gujarat is a complete eyewash when it comes to any investigative matter.

''There have been SITs which have been instituted for a number of cases there, they haven't reached any conclusion. This is the story of Gujarat and the Morbi tragedy highlighted that story of cronyism that a watchmaker is given an engineering contract,'' he said.

The Gujarat High Court last week took suo motu cognisance of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and issued notices to the state government and local authorities and also sought a status report in the matter by November 14.

The British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30, claiming 135 lives. The bridge was thrown open for the public on October 26 after seven months of repair work by a private firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022