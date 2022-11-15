Top U.S. homeland official faces lawmakers after border chief resigns

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is testifying before lawmakers on Tuesday, three days after the country's top border official, Chris Magnus, resigned under what he said was pressure from Mayorkas. Republicans at Tuesday's hearing are likely to question Mayorkas about the resignation and about the record 2.2 million migrant arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022, which ended on Sept. 30.

Magnus, who held the role of U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner since December 2021, resigned in a letter on Saturday to President Joe Biden. A day earlier, Magnus said he had been pressured by Mayorkas to step down or be fired. It was the most significant staffing shakeup in Biden's Democratic administration to follow last week's U.S. midterm election vote and signals that high border crossings remain a concern under Biden.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid are also testifying in the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee hearing, which focuses on security threats. The federal law enforcement agencies issued an Oct. 28 bulletin warning that political candidates, election officials and the public faced a heighten risk of violence around the Nov. 8 elections.

On the day the bulletin was released, Paul Pelosi, husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked in the couple's San Francisco home. The election proceeded with no major acts of violence or unrest. Mayorkas focused on security in opening remarks, saying that online platforms allow people "to fan the flames of hate and personal grievances" and "are encouraging people to commit violent acts."

The hearing could be a preview of what Biden officials might face if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives. Democrats secured control of the Senate in the midterm contest while the House hinges on several tight races that could hand Republicans a majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)