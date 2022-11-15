Left Menu

Mexico president could issue reform to electoral law

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his administration could issue a reform to the electoral law if his constitutional plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE fails to pass in Congress. Lopez Obrador, who put the plan forward in April, has long criticized the country's electoral authorities, including accusing them of helping to engineer his defeats when he ran for president 2006 and 2012.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-11-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 21:19 IST
Mexico president could issue reform to electoral law
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his administration could issue a reform to the electoral law if his constitutional plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE fails to pass in Congress.

Lopez Obrador, who put the plan forward in April, has long criticized the country's electoral authorities, including accusing them of helping to engineer his defeats when he ran for president 2006 and 2012. He has said the reform would let citizens elect authorities and reduce the influence of economic interests in politics. It would also cut financing for political parties and limit advertising time. But it sparked widespread concerns that the changes could presage a power grab because it gives the president more control over the electoral systems.

His ruling MORENA party and allies lack the two-thirds congressional majority needed for the constitutional reform. His latest proposal appeared geared toward a change in the law that would only require a simple majority. Thousands took to the streets to protest the constitutional initiative on Sunday, but Lopez Obrador said the demonstrations were a "racist" and "classist" protest and challenged his adversaries to stage a bigger one.

"They did it in favor of corruption, in favor of racism, classism, discrimination," Lopez Obrador said Monday. It was one of the biggest marches against Lopez Obrador's policies so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022