UK foreign minister condemns targeting of Ukrainian cities by Russian missiles
Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly on Tuesday said Russia's latest missile strikes across cities in Ukraine showed President Vladimir Putin’s weakness. "The callous targeting of Ukrainian cities with more sickening missile attacks today shows only Putin’s weakness," Cleverly said in a tweet.
"Putin is losing on the battlefield and – as we saw today at the G20 – diplomatically too."
