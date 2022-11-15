Left Menu

Joint meeting of TRS MLAs, MPs held

Rao had said that the elections would take place as per schedule towards the end of next year.However, politically, things were hotting up in the wake of recent bypoll to Munogode Assembly seat and also the alleged case related to poaching of the party MLAs. The BJP put up a strong show in the byelection notwithstanding its loss and the saffron party is making a determined bid to emerge as the alternative to the TRS.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 22:34 IST
Joint meeting of TRS MLAs, MPs held
  • Country:
  • India

A joint meeting of MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other leaders of TRS was held here on Tuesday. The meet was presided over by party founder and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

There was no official word on what was discussed during the meeting, but sources said Rao asked the partymen to work hard and attend to people's needs, as Assembly elections were just a year away.

This is seen as an indication that the polls would be held as per schedule next year without being advanced. Rao had said that the elections would take place as per schedule towards the end of next year.

However, politically, things were hotting up in the wake of recent bypoll to Munogode Assembly seat and also the alleged case related to poaching of the party MLAs. The BJP put up a strong show in the byelection notwithstanding its loss and the saffron party is making a determined bid to emerge as the alternative to the TRS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022