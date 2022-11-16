Latvian government to meet to assess security situation and 'be ready for further action'
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 16-11-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 02:25 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
The government of NATO member Latvia will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday at 0800 GMT to assess the security situation following an explosion in Poland, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday.
"I have called an emergency government meeting to listen to the reports of the responsible ministries and institutions on the security situation in the region and to be ready for further action", he tweeted.
"Latvia and its NATO allies are ready for any situation to defend their citizens and territories", Karins added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Karins
- Poland
- Krisjanis Karins
- Latvia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland urges Turkey, Hungary to swiftly approve Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Russia senator suggests Putin might not issue decree ending mobilization
Pak senator urges Gen Bajwa, chief justice to investigate his 'custodial torture'
U.N. coordinator expects loaded ships to leave Ukrainian ports Thursday
U.S. FAA should bar airlines from reducing leg room -6 Democratic senators