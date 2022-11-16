Left Menu

Latvian government to meet to assess security situation and 'be ready for further action'

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 16-11-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 02:25 IST
Latvian government to meet to assess security situation and 'be ready for further action'
The government of NATO member Latvia will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday at 0800 GMT to assess the security situation following an explosion in Poland, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday.

"I have called an emergency government meeting to listen to the reports of the responsible ministries and institutions on the security situation in the region and to be ready for further action", he tweeted.

"Latvia and its NATO allies are ready for any situation to defend their citizens and territories", Karins added.

