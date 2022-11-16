Left Menu

Kejriwal has done nothing to clean Yamuna: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:11 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The BJP on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his ''inaction'' on the Yamuna cleaning and air pollution fronts despite ''making promises'' before every election.

Despite being Delhi chief minister for 8 years Kejriwal has failed to clean the Yamuna while with the efforts of the Centre and Delhi LG , a 3 Km stretch of the river has now been cleaned in just 3.5 months, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia here said.

The Yamuna has permissible limit of fecal coliform bacteria when it enters the city which rises to over 6.5 lakh/ 100 ml as the river leaves the city, he said.

''This over 1,200 per cent more fecal coliform bacteria than the permissible limit of 2,500 per 100 ml endangers health of people in Delhi and also shows inaction of Kejriwal government,'' Bhatia said.

The BJP leader also accused Kejriwal of ''doing nothing'' to clean Yamuna or control air pollution in the city despite making promises in AAP's manifestos elections after elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

