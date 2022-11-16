Left Menu

India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi

PTI | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:58 IST
PM Narendra Modi participates in G20 Summit (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, noting that the country is taking the charge at a time when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown and rising food and energy prices.

India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the end of the two-day G-20 summit here which was hosted by Indonesia.

In his remarks at the closing ceremony of the summit, Modi said India will strive to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global ''prime mover'' to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action over the next one year.

''India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic,'' Modi said.

''At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented,'' he said.

India will officially assume the G20 Presidency on December 1.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

The prime minister said India's presidency of the G-20 is a proud occasion for every Indian and that the country will organize G-20 meetings in different cities and states.

''Our guests will get full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the 'Mother of Democracy'. Together, we will make the G-20, a catalyst for global change,'' he said.

