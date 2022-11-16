Left Menu

Germany's Scholz on Trump: hopes U.S. voters will again reject populism

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:31 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Donald Trump's re-election bid has not made a huge impression on him, adding in an interview with broadcaster ntv that he hopes U.S. voters will again reject populism in the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking in Bali following the G20 summit there, Scholz also praised incumbent President Joe Biden as "a very smart, very experienced politician who deals with questions about world development" and "an important trans-Atlanticist".

