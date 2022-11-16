Fed's George says increasingly difficult to bring inflation down without a recession - WSJ

Inflation is at risk of becoming entrenched in the economy from an overheated job market, making it difficult for the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation without a recession, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George told the Wall Street Journal.

"I'm looking at a labor market that is so tight, I don't know how you continue to bring this level of inflation down without having some real slowing, and maybe we even have a contraction in the economy to get there," George told the newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.

