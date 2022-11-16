Left Menu

Fed's George says increasingly difficult to bring inflation down without a recession - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:27 IST
Fed's George says increasingly difficult to bring inflation down without a recession - WSJ
Esther George Image Credit: Wikipedia

Inflation is at risk of becoming entrenched in the economy from an overheated job market, making it difficult for the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation without a recession, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George told the Wall Street Journal.

"I'm looking at a labor market that is so tight, I don't know how you continue to bring this level of inflation down without having some real slowing, and maybe we even have a contraction in the economy to get there," George told the newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022