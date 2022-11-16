Left Menu

Ex-Uttarakhand CMs' remarks on corruption irk BJP leadership

Recent statements of two former Uttarakhand chief ministers from the BJP on the issue of corruption have not gone down well with the party leadership, which believes they should voice their opinions on organisational platforms and not in public, sources said.BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat, who was the states chief minister briefly before being replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami in the run to the 2021 assembly polls, had recently raised many eyebrows with his reported comments that no work could be done in the state without paying commission.An undated video of him making the purported comments had surfaced.

Rawat's predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat had also recently expressed concerns over corruption.

Taking cognisance of their comments, party sources said the central leadership has discussed the issue with state president Mahendra Bhatt. Bhatt has been asked to convey to them that being senior party leaders, they should not be making any comment in public that can dent the BJP's image. If they feel strongly about any issue, they can raise it in the party's platforms, the sources said.

The comments by the two Rawats, though, are also being seen as a reflection on internal differences within the party's rank of senior leaders in the state.

