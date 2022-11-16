Left Menu

Kenya's president dismisses suggestions of unlimited terms

Kenyan President William Ruto urged lawmakers not to remove presidential terms limits from the countrys constitution, dismissing comments by a legislator that there should be no such limits on a capable leader.Kenyas constitution says a president can only serve for two terms, and many Kenyans have been eager to hear Rutos position since talk of removing term limits started last week.Ruto succeeded former president Uhuru Kenyatta after winning hotly contested elections.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:10 IST
Kenyan President William Ruto urged lawmakers not to remove presidential terms limits from the country's constitution, dismissing comments by a legislator that there should be no such limits on a capable leader.

Kenya's constitution says a president can only serve for two terms, and many Kenyans have been eager to hear Ruto's position since talk of removing term limits started last week.

Ruto succeeded former president Uhuru Kenyatta after winning hotly contested elections. He was inaugurated in September.

Ruto's party, the United Democratic Alliance, on Wednesday held a meeting of its lawmakers during which the president urged them to focus on laws that could improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

He asked them to stop "pushing for selfish and self-serving legislation like changing the Constitution to remove term limits'', according to local media outlets.

The ruling party's chairperson, Johnstone Muthama, denied there was a plan to amend the constitution in favour of Ruto after heavy criticism from the opposition parties.

Kenya's democracy has evolved over the years since the former British colony became independent in 1963. For several years it was a de-facto one-party state and then was officially a one-party state from 1982 until 1992, when multiparty democracy was adopted.

Term limits on the presidency are widely considered sacrosanct, contributing to the view of Kenya as a beacon of stability in the East African region.

Many countries in the region and other parts of Africa have abolished presidential term limits, allowing leaders to stay in power for long periods.

